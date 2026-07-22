Interesting and Humour - page 3501
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Give the dogs meat...
Vladimir Vysotsky Give the dogs meat - Maybe they'll fight. Give the hung-over dogs kvass - Maybe they'll be better off. To keep the crows fat - Put up more scarecrows. To love, give lovers a secluded corner. Throw some seeds in the ground - Maybe they'll sprout. Okay, I'll be docile - Give me my freedom! They gave meat to dogs, but the dogs didn't fight. They gave vodka to drunkards, but they refused. People scare crows, but crows are not afraid. Couples join together, but they should separate. They poured water on the ground, no ears, a miracle! I was set free yesterday, what will I do with it?
Give the dogs meat...
Welcome back)))
:-))) amnestied
https://youtu.be/ze5O2Ge-las?list=RDze5O2Ge-las
https://youtu.be/luU8kLQyPC0
Just add mayonnaise )))
:-))) amnestied
https://youtu.be/ze5O2Ge-las?list=RDze5O2Ge-las
https://youtu.be/luU8kLQyPC0
What was it for?
POLITICS
And here's another marvellous series of articles from back in tsarist russia - I hope you don't get banned for historical ones.
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