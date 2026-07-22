Interesting and Humour - page 2376

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newdigital:
wife - vodka, juice, roast meat?
Husband, what's the vodka for?
She says she's completely out of her mind. I ask her if she wants to fry a piece of meat.

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Good night.

There was a similar incident.

An Italian guy gives me a floppy disk to copy something and I jokingly ask:

- here's the kaind of viruses yo disk connects?

He, because of my "Harvard" retarded comprehension at the beginning of the phrase and asks again:

- vodka?

 

Good morning !

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
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