Interesting and Humour - page 3165

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I want to apologise to a subscriber with 6 USD: "Well, I can't do 350% a month to repay your subscription fee".
 
Alexandr Murzin:
I want to apologise to a subscriber with 6 USD: "Well, I can't make 350% a month to repay your subscription fee".
Why are you doing this? You've done more before...
 
 
 
 
Aleksey Levashov:
This is how it always happens.
 
On the left is Buba Kastorsky from The Elusive Avengers, and in the centre and right are the Russian Olympians in the uniforms invented (by whom and why?) for them.

I'm not a fashion designer, of course, but was it necessary to turn the young athletes into waiters or doormen!

 


Hermitage Museum , The Boy who crouches, Michelangelo.

The time of manufacture of the hunched boy dates from 1530 to 1534.

Made of marble. It is thought that this sculpture symbolises the oppressed state of the Florentines during the Spanish attack on Florence.

The masterpiece of world art was acquired by Catherine II in 1785.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


...

Very interesting, Yuri, are you into high art?

I read somewhere that this boy is something of a runner, taking a splinter out of his leg.

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