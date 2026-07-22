Interesting and Humour - page 3341
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Why not Russian roots?
Good article about the Necessity of a progressive income tax:
https://um.plus/2016/09/23/progress-kak-dvigatel-naloga/
Based on the last paragraph in the article:
Tax rates should therefore be low (or none at all) for those who spend, reasonable for those who save and invest, and high for those who over-accumulate, speculate or spend.
The author equates the speculator with the spender and the over-saver.
And I understand he proposes to impose a progressive tax on speculators,
despite the fact that speculator's money is a working tool, not wealth,
And despite the fact that speculator takes all the risks and no one compensates him.
And the speculator is the main evil.
I understand that by advertising this article you agree that the speculator is evil, so I have a question: what are you doing in a forum for speculators and programmers for speculators?
Or you have never suspected that by trading on the Forex market you engage in speculation?
They should not be fooled by the fact that they do not have a clue when it comes to the Forex market. Let's start with an easy one. Suppose you are a simple man who has a business idea, but as a reasonable person you do not want to take a loan for its implementation. Then you have to save up. But this is what the author of the article focuses on. Those who accumulate is a thief, he steals from the social pie. Of course it does not say so, but it is what he means.
Hence I conclude that the progressive scale is designed to stifle the excessive wave of entrepreneurship. That's exactly what the tool is for. After all, if you know that the higher you get, the harder it's going to be for you to get every new penny, then you'll think twice about whether it's worth it at all.
Again, there is research that the perception of money depends on the money you already have. That is, a man with penny in his pocket will go to great lengths to get zillion, but to a multimillionaire zillion is not a very attractive target. He is, of course, ready to do something to get it, but he won't break himself for the sake of another million. This is how one and the same lakh can be a strong incentive or not motivate to get off the couch at all.
And now, knowing that the rich man already has no incentive to earn another lakh, how does the prospect to impose him (say, in his opinion, unfair) new tax look like? Yes, he will simply close the company, throw a lot of people out on the street and go to the Emirates to their own island (they build private islands for the rich there) to eat their wealth, which is enough for him till the end of the century.
So much for the adventure of the progressive tax in Russia.
I hope they were enough and cheaper than toilet paper?
The minister probably doesn't know that people were already throwing them away and/or burning bags of them. I remember, on meagre wages, my father burning bundles of them with tears in his eyes to the amazement of my mother, who still hoped for a return on the money spent. A gruesome picture I watched with horror as a child. Do they really want to step on that rake again? The new bond is similar in appearance and size to its second-hand congeners.
A new payment system will appear in Russia
The Samsung Pay payment system in Russia will be supported by five major Russian banks and an electronic payment system controlled by Sberbank.
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/samsung-pay-russia-partners/?frommail=1
They shouldn't be so self-critical with the name... pretty good socks, I'd say.
15 books that people have been asking for in libraries
And they are funded, and probably well-funded ...Scientists discover previously unexplored ant species in frog's stomach
Science and technology news:
Device created that can scan closed booksSnapchat announced photo and video sunglasses
In 30-40 years the synthesized substance will replace alcohol
It remains to invent programmers bots and robot traders, to create for them a programming language so that they can communicate with each other on the Freelance service, etc.
Many forums already have software that hides posts if they are spammed and bans users by itself.