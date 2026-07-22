Interesting and Humour - page 525
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Eh Manov, Manov (((.
But a diplomatic conflict is brewing.
Yeah, that's the way to go... I'm writing to the European court as Russians treat bears....
And before I thought the bear was a symbol of Russia... Some kind of self-delusion....
Here are the other "heroes" ....
Canadian "sports" :
later shouted - for the motherland, for Stalin
Holy crap. A bummer for the Russian budget in the long run.
These features make the Tata AIRPOD an ideal city car. It is compact, environmentally friendly (it does not emit any harmful substances), and economical (a full tank of compressed air will only cost about €1).
Furthermore, the process of filling the tank with air itself takes only two minutes, which is absolutely incomparable to the several hours required to charge electric cars' batteries.
Holy crap. The Russian budget is going to be screwed in the long run.
What does the budget have to do with Russia? "Who is angry? Nevistka".
Think Bolkonsky, think.
Think, Bolkonsky, think.
You're confused. You're the one who has a small-minded, template brain to think for yourself.