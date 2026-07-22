Interesting and Humour - page 525

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Mischek:

Eh Manov, Manov (((.

But a diplomatic conflict is brewing.

Yeah, that's the way to go... I'm writing to the European court as Russians treat bears....

And before I thought the bear was a symbol of Russia... Some kind of self-delusion....

 
Manov:

Here are the other "heroes" ....

Canadian "sports" :

A thrash film festival has been launched?
 
 

later shouted - for the motherland, for Stalin

 
Mischek:

Holy crap. The Russian budget is going to be screwed in the long run.

What does the budget have to do with Russia's? "Who is angry? Nevistka".
 
abolk:
What does the budget have to do with Russia? "Who is angry? Nevistka".

Think Bolkonsky, think.

 
Mischek:
Think, Bolkonsky, think.
You're confused. You're the one with the shambolic, mestrel brain, straining to think.
 
abolk:
You're confused. You're the one who has a small-minded, template brain to think for yourself.
All right, fine.
 
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