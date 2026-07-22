Interesting and Humour - page 1402

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Mischek:
I don't understand, were you threatened by a green one?

No, it's just that one of the bears got killed.



 
 
server:
This is not going to end well! ( no doubt about it )
That's exactly the kind of good it's gonna do... It won't end any other way...
 

You guys are ... Are you crazy ... they're Chinese ......

A drunken man came, that he pathetic, throw a hundred dollars to him.

Yeah, I like beer ... :) but they have their own drinks ...

 
newdigital:
This is what will end well ... It doesn't end any other way ...
Good always triumphs over evil, so whoever wins is good :)
 
 
 
 

Congratulations, your corpse is worth $3,860

 
Urain:

Congratulations, your corpse is worth $3,860

Congratulations, your corpse is worth $5,560. Mine is more expensive.)
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