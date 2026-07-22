Good always triumphs over evil, so whoever wins is good :)

Interesting and Humour - page 1402
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I don't understand, were you threatened by a green one?
No, it's just that one of the bears got killed.
This is not going to end well! ( no doubt about it )
You guys are ... Are you crazy ... they're Chinese ......
A drunken man came, that he pathetic, throw a hundred dollars to him.
Yeah, I like beer ... :) but they have their own drinks ...
This is what will end well ... It doesn't end any other way ...
Congratulations, your corpse is worth $3,860
Congratulations, your corpse is worth $3,860