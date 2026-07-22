Interesting and Humour - page 2593

New comment
 
barabashkakvn:
In Germany, of course.
Good thing I'm not under sanctions, I'm going to get a ticket.
 
 
 

 
Somm:

Still a long way from the Martians
[Deleted]  
FAQ:

http://geektimes.ru/company/microsoftlumia/blog/248222/

blue light))))
 

Some exotic units of measurement...

1. banana equivalent dose

How to explain the level of radioactive exposure to an uninformed person? With the help of bananas! Banana equivalent dose is 0.1 microsievert, the approximate dose that can be received from naturally occurring radioactive isotopes when eating one banana. Meanwhile, the global average natural dose accumulated by one person in a year is 2.4 millisieverts (1 to 10 mSv). So eating 25,000 bananas at a time can markedly increase one's individual score on this parameter.

2. Elena
This unit of measurement first appeared in ancient Greece. Helen the Beautiful, as we know, was the original cause of the Trojan War, and 1,000 ships took part in the first campaign to Troy. Accordingly, the Helen is a unit of measure of beauty required to put 1000 Greek ships on alert, and the millielene is a measure which describes an exact quantity of beauty necessary to send one ancient Greek ship on a campaign.

3. Cow grass
For a good farmer, the size of the field is less important than the quality of grass for keeping cattle. And to measure the amount of land minimally needed for one cow, the concept of cow grass was used in Ireland. In America there was also a peculiar "cow-mother index", which determined how many pregnant cows could support 1 acre of land. It primarily took into account the quality of the land, not its area.
4. Barley
Like the foot, the unit "barley grain" (or simply "barley") was originally equal to the size of the actual thing, a grain of barley. It was later standardised: one barley equals 1/3 of an inch. Barley is also still used to determine shoe sizes in Britain and Ireland: one barley is the difference between adjacent sizes. And ¼ of a barley equals a grain of poppy.

5. Sidharb
Sidharb is a measure of the amount of water. It is used in Australia, and the name is derived from Sydney Harbor.

6. Mickey
The sensitivity of computer mice is measured in mickeys per inch. 1 mickey is the length of the minimum detectable movement of a computer mouse, usually lying between 1/200 and 1/300 of an inch.

7. Friedman's unit
This unit was named after New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and equals "the next six months". It came about after Friedman used the phrase "in the next six months" in his articles to predict when the war in Iraq would end 14 times in two and a half years.

8. Morgen
Morgen from German and Dutch translates as "morning" and means the area of a field that one man will have time to plough during that time. Morgen was used in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and, depending on the location, was equal to 2 to 12 thousand square meters - apparently in the latter case people were the most industrious.

9. Dirac
The British theoretical physicist Paul Dirac, one of the creators of quantum mechanics, was not particularly talkative, with the result that colleagues working with him invented the Dirac unit, which was equal to one word per hour. It is also considered the unit of shyness.

10. Hand
Actually, if there is such a thing as a foot, why not a hand? The palm was first used as a unit of measurement in ancient Egypt, then King Henry VIII tried to standardise it and equated it to four inches. Today, the "four-inch" hand is used to measure the height of horses at the withers.
 
 
11. Ryumka. In Russian it is translated as a small glass. History has not kept track of when this measure first appeared. It is used to measure how much one person drinks in a certain period.
 
MIG32:
11. Rumka. In Russian it means a small glass. History has not kept any record of when this measure first appeared. It is used to measure the amount drunk by one person in a certain period.

Wife to husband:

- I told you you could have no more than two drinks and come home no later than eleven!

- Sweetheart, honestly - I got confused...

1...258625872588258925902591259225932594259525962597259825992600...4979
New comment