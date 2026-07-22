Interesting and Humour - page 2593
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In Germany, of course.
http://geektimes.ru/company/microsoftlumia/blog/248222/
Some exotic units of measurement...
1. banana equivalent dose
11. Rumka. In Russian it means a small glass. History has not kept any record of when this measure first appeared. It is used to measure the amount drunk by one person in a certain period.
Wife to husband:
- I told you you could have no more than two drinks and come home no later than eleven!
- Sweetheart, honestly - I got confused...