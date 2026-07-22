Interesting and Humour - page 2394

New comment
 
 
Fillellin:

One hundred trillion dollars Zimbabwe.

I want a piece of paper like that. Sell it?
 
Serj_Che:
I want a piece of paper like that. Sell it?

You can't do that!

 
Mischek:

It's not going to be like it was.

Things have changed and I'll soon be banned or deleted.

The line between political ( banned ) and non-political posts will soon be blurred.

News about a new device from Silicon Valley will be seen as an insult to the patriotic feelings of Russians.) And the words shrimp and salmon will be treated as mumbo jumbo.)

The teddy bear has faded after the bath, apparently the dyes were not resistible.)

What's Silicon Valley, where is it? Is that where they put the tits?

 
Fillellin:

You won't make it!

Do you want to bargain, or don't you have one?
 
Serj_Che:
Like you want to haggle, or don't you have one?
 

Good night!

 
Serj_Che:


What is Silicon Valley, where is it? Is it where they put boobs in?

Boobs suck, it's bad when you have silicone in your head.
 

WAKE UP !!!

Это просто песня про шар [explicit version]
Это просто песня про шар [explicit version]
  • www.youtube.com
Полная версия выпуска: http://youtu.be/Alks6KNs9Wc Автор песни: Михаил Кшишаровский Благодарим за помощь http://map.aviasales.ru По вопросам сотрудничества о...
 

Mishgan, I'm on.



1...238723882389239023912392239323942395239623972398239924002401...4979
New comment