Interesting and Humour - page 633
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All right, I've got it.)
I don't have any, but we can arrange a couple of hours, though it's probably not much.
That's it! The boob theme is solved ))
Patriotic post.
That's a masterpiece....
That's awesome! Mega-cool! Super mega-cool is a masterpiece! Thanks. ))
Here's my version:
Cool! Mega cool! Super mega-cool is a masterpiece! Thank you. ))
Here's my version:
It's not a bad picture. It's kind of HD, but the detail is very fine.
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I downloaded the program here. I'm trying to get the hang of it. Here's my first try:
Had to steal with scissors from screen -- trial version doesn't save anything to files.
They want 45 AUD for the full version.
I'll think about it. But I don't know where to get those AUDs. I see them on the chart every day. :)
...
They want 45 AUD for the full one.
I will think about it, but it is not so clear where to get these AUDs... I see them on my chart every day... :)
I've never bought a single programme in my life. Not because I'm sorry, I just don't have any extra money. )) All found for free, even if it costs thousands of dollars. Surely you can find this one (which you have) for free. I found the one that was used for those masterpieces in the videos you posted.
It's called Mandelbulb3D.
The latest version is v.1.8.2.
Dedicated to fractals forum, where you can download all versions (even many other similar programs): http://www.fractalforums.com
File in the trailer. :)
I have never bought a single programme in my life. It's not because I'm sorry, I just don't have any extra money. )) Found everything for free, even if it costs thousands of dollars. Surely you can find this one (which you have) for free. I found the one that was used for those masterpieces on the videos you posted.
It's called Mandelbulb3D.
The latest version is v.1.8.2.
Dedicated to fractals forum, where you can download all versions (even many other similar programs): http://www.fractalforums.com
File in the trailer. :)
Works !!!!!!!!
--
Wai, thank you, you've made me happy.
Works !!!!!!!!
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Vi, thank you, pleased.
You're welcome. )) There are already a lot of ready-made sets to learn. But to freely manipulate everything (make videos, etc.) you need to spend time, of course. Yes, and the computer should not be weak to create comfortably. ))
Option of their ready-made sets:
You're welcome. )) There are already a lot of ready-made sets to learn. But to freely manipulate everything (make videos, etc.) you need to spend time, of course. Yes, and the computer should not be weak to create comfortably. ))
Option of their ready-made sets:
Aha. Here I have a lot of options.
What a fun game.
Yeah. I'm running out of options here.
(Laughs) That's some fun, man.
Wow! It's beautiful! Now you can make a lot of screensavers on your desktop. )))
Here is another video on the subject:
Yeah. I'm running out of options here.
This is fun, man.
There's even a stereo.) Sync by honeybunny
No no no, I'm not implying anything.)