Interesting and Humour - page 2457
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I've stopped inserting pictures in the forum and links in the newsfeed. To be exact, they do, but they are not visible. Just posted a picture in the news feed is displayed as having been posted four hours ago. Is it just me?
I'll delete the post.
Happy holiday to all, to each his own... )
The Israeli army
Traders
She dropped the ball in the river:
- a ball;
- money;
- lenses;
- documents;
- suitcase;
- tarpaulin roll;
- cactus;
- broom;
- cigarettes;
- kerogas;
- linen;
- candy;
- stone;
- scissors;
- paper;
- honour;
- legibility;
- courage;
- conscience;
- certificate of income;
- planes;
- steamships;
- monitor;
- processor;
- mouse;
- stool;
- second book;
- hoover;
- bed;
- mobile phone;
- alpenstock;
- shovel;
- pitchfork;
- lighter;
- dreadlocks;
- sneakers;
- Monday;
- Tuesday;
- Wednesday;
- canary;
- a raspberry;
- stew; stashed stew;
- oil;
- soap;
- matches;
- stove;
- gastarbeiter;
- bridle;
- songs;
- dances;
- conversations;
- sun;
- stars;
- the forest and the mountains;
- Kostroma;
- Saratov;
- Vyatka;
- hoppy horse;
- carburetor;
- foam;
- sleeping bag;
- drill;
- mouthpiece;
- arms;
- legs;
- daddy;
- mother;
- patriarch;
- Dalai Lama;
- enlightenment;
- happiness;
- sorrow.
All sailed the hell out to sea.
Our Tanya cries loudly.
Dropped into the river:
...
Sailed all to hell into the sea.
Look: a tsunami is rising
Over the shells of flats.
So, stripping us down,
Beauty saves the world.
Evgeny Lukin (c).
Our Tanya is crying loudly.
Dropped it in the river:
...
It's all gone to hell in the sea.
A Shepherd's Tone is a sound formed by a superposition of sine waves whose frequencies are multiples of each other (the sounds are arranged in octaves). It creates the illusion of an infinitely ascending or descending tone, when in fact its pitch does not change at all.
Psychologists have established that each particular person hears in Shepard's tone either only rising or only falling. During the First World War British conscripts were tested for Shepherd's tone - those who heard a rising tone were not allowed into the army. It is believed that such people are prone to schizophrenia, unmotivated aggression and suicide. A healthy person hears a decreasing tone.
A Shepherd's Tone is a sound formed by a superposition of sine waves whose frequencies are multiples of each other (the sounds are arranged in octaves). It creates the illusion of an infinitely ascending or descending tone, when in fact its pitch does not change at all.
Psychologists have established that each particular person hears in Shepard's tone either only rising or only falling. During the First World War British conscripts were tested for Shepherd's tone - those who heard a rising tone were not allowed into the army. It is believed that such people are prone to schizophrenia, unmotivated aggression and suicide. A healthy person hears a decreasing tone.