Interesting and Humour - page 429
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schmutzige italienischen schweine
Why are you surprised?
Dimitar, do you have any webmani?
Why are you watching this football?
I had a lot of fun on my dime. The game was great. I used to bet on sports. I gave it up, maybe for nothing.
Who will be the champion?
Who will be the champion?