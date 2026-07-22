Interesting and Humour - page 429

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Mischek:
schmutzige italienischen schweine
 
fyords:

why are you surprised?
 
sergeev:
Why are you surprised?
I'm not surprised, it just sounds different, livelier )).
 


 
TheXpert:
Dimitar, do you have any webmani?
'Z267277875409'
 
joo:

Why are you watching this football?

I had a lot of fun on my dime. The game was great. I used to bet on sports. Gave it up, maybe for nothing.
 
TheXpert:
I had a lot of fun on my dime. The game was great. I used to bet on sports. I gave it up, maybe for nothing.

Who will be the champion?

 
Manov:

Who will be the champion?

I'll think :) there is time.
 
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