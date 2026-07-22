Interesting and Humour - page 1203
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This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
Guess the country from the picture" is on the air:
the masquito has been lit up )
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
Guess the country from the picture" is on the air:
the masquito has been lit up )
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
more like a dragonfly.
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
So, his rag fell down... What are you going to do now, go down? In case there's an angry dog.
Close enough, masquerading as a dragonfly.)
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
I wouldn't be surprised if there's a similar tube on the other side...
This is Guess the Country by Picture:
so how do you guess?
at least the one with the cans had labels, but here you can't even see the brand of the hoover.
or it's like a joke:
- the box is square.
- if it's square, there's something round in it.
- if it's round, it's orange.
- If it's orange, it's 100 percent orange.