Interesting and Humour - page 1203

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This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 

Guess the country from the picture" is on the air:

the masquito has been lit up )


 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 
sanyooooook:

Guess the country from the picture" is on the air:

the masquito has been lit up )

more like a dragonfly.
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 
sergeev:
more like a dragonfly.
Close up, masquerading as a dragonfly )
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":

So, his rag fell down... What are you going to do now, go down? In case there's an angry dog.

sanyooooook:
Close enough, masquerading as a dragonfly.)
Please, don't litter my idiocy column with patriotism!
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":

I wouldn't be surprised if there's a similar tube on the other side...

 
moskitman:

This is Guess the Country by Picture:


so how do you guess?

at least the one with the cans had labels, but here you can't even see the brand of the hoover.

or it's like a joke:

- the box is square.

- if it's square, there's something round in it.

- if it's round, it's orange.

- If it's orange, it's 100 percent orange.

 
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