Interesting and Humour - page 2009

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Yoschik:
What's wrong with Kinchev?
 
artmedia70:
What's wrong with Kinchev?
http://www.apn.ru/publications/article28093.htm
 

30 December


 
Yoschik:
http://www.apn.ru/publications/article28093.htm

The nuthouse.

"What about us? Well we are pederasts, drug addicts, Nazis, gangsters, all of us are socially dangerous and everyone should go to jail...". K.Kinchev.

 
artmedia70:


 

 
 
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Теракт в Волгограде: о чем молчат СМИ
Теракт в Волгограде: о чем молчат СМИ
  • 2013.12.29
  • kungurov
  • kungurov.livejournal.com
В очередной раз говорю очевидное: никакого теракта в Волгограде не было. Это не мое мнение, так следует из статьи 205 Уголовного Кодекса РФ в редакции Федерального закона от 27.07.2006 N 153-ФЗ, которая квалифицирует террористический акт, как "Совершение взрыва, поджога или иных действий, устрашающих население и создающих опасность гибели...
 
Yoschik:
No, what do you call all this on your part?
 
Contender:
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Another shiznobbery
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