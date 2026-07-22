Interesting and Humour - page 2009
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What's wrong with Kinchev?
30 December
http://www.apn.ru/publications/article28093.htm
The nuthouse.
"What about us? Well we are pederasts, drug addicts, Nazis, gangsters, all of us are socially dangerous and everyone should go to jail...". K.Kinchev.
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