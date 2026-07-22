Interesting and Humour - page 4258

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weirdo.


 

waiting in the barrel for a round.


Where are the people?

these are the times ! no one to talk to !

 

The combat system is "Tuh-tuh"... and you're out.


 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


 
Igor Konyashin:



 
Igor Konyashin:


 
 

Happy weekend everyone!

From us English part of the forum to you Russian part - with love -


 
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