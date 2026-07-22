Interesting and Humour - page 4258
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weirdo.
waiting in the barrel for a round.
Where are the people?
these are the times ! no one to talk to !
The combat system is "Tuh-tuh"... and you're out.
Happy weekend everyone!
From us English part of the forum to you Russian part - with love -