Interesting and Humour - page 510
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What if it's not a collector, but asynchronous?
It's easier with asynchronous, but you have to ground yourself
What a load of crap to walk on.
Fucking hell, they don't go by the technique.
No, it's a fake.
probably
this should be put in the annals...
o_o
Guys, how do I upload an animation?
gif as an image, but there is a weight limit
Shit, I'm saving the unannimated one on my computer.
show me the link where you want the drawing