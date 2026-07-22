Interesting and Humour - page 510

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fyords:
What if it's not a collector, but asynchronous?

It's easier with asynchronous, but you have to ground yourself

 

What a load of crap to walk on.

 
TheXpert:

Fucking hell, they don't go by the technique.

No, it's a fake.

probably

 

this should be put in the annals...

o_o

 
Guys, how do you upload an animation?
 
sumkin75:
Guys, how do I upload an animation?
gif as an image , but there is a weight limit
 
Mischek:
gif as an image, but there is a weight limit
Shit, I'm saving the unannimated one on my computer.
 
sumkin75:
Shit, I'm saving the unannimated one on my computer.
Show me the link where you want the picture.
 
Mischek:
show me the link where you want the drawing
http://lenatab.com/gif310
1...503504505506507508509510511512513514515516517...4979
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