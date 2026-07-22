Interesting and Humour - page 4113

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khorosh:

This often happens on our forum too. A schoolboy comes in and starts with a simple thing: he asks for advice on how to make an Expert Advisor so that it earns 100% a month stably).


First, you need a "processor for the Expert Advisor".


Apparently you start with the simplest thing: a soldering iron, a piece of silicon, and a wire.

 
 
Gorg1983:

Disney re-sung, but the English version was better, then the domestic producer stepped up (watching Comatose 2017, came across some familiar domestic tunes)


Domestic producer:

.

2016 adaptation for the Anglophone brain:

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[Deleted]  
Alexey Viktorov:
The answer, of course, is redundant))) Not just who, but where he lives, what he drinks and what he smokes)))))

A German living in a green house, drinking coffee and smoking a Marlboro.

PS. 98% is a bit of a mouthful.

 
Gorg1983:
The answer, of course, is redundant))) Not just who, but where he lives, what he drinks and what he smokes)))))

A German living in a green house, drinking coffee and smoking a Marlboro.

PS. 98% is a bit of a mouthful.

Maybe they are. It took me almost half an hour to describe it, and some people may not have the patience...

 

One gurgle, two gurgles ))))


 
 

Another poster -


 

Another poster -


 

And why don't they sell old Soviet posters?
Wouldn't you put it on the wall in the corridor... like the poster "Don't spoil it!".

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