Interesting and Humour - page 4113
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This often happens on our forum too. A schoolboy comes in and starts with a simple thing: he asks for advice on how to make an Expert Advisor so that it earns 100% a month stably).
First, you need a "processor for the Expert Advisor".
Apparently you start with the simplest thing: a soldering iron, a piece of silicon, and a wire.
Disney re-sung, but the English version was better, then the domestic producer stepped up (watching Comatose 2017, came across some familiar domestic tunes)
Domestic producer:
.
2016 adaptation for the Anglophone brain:
.
A German living in a green house, drinking coffee and smoking a Marlboro.
PS. 98% is a bit of a mouthful.
The answer, of course, is redundant))) Not just who, but where he lives, what he drinks and what he smokes)))))
A German living in a green house, drinking coffee and smoking a Marlboro.
PS. 98% is a bit of a mouthful.
Maybe they are. It took me almost half an hour to describe it, and some people may not have the patience...
One gurgle, two gurgles ))))
Another poster -
Another poster -
And why don't they sell old Soviet posters?
Wouldn't you put it on the wall in the corridor... like the poster "Don't spoil it!".