Interesting and Humour - page 4179
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Apparently, there will be a time when old people will sit in the lounge and say
- Well, young people are bad now, but in our time it was better...
Apparently, there will be a time when old people will sit in the lounge and say
- "Young people are so bad now, but in our time it was better...
That's right... Let's grumble like old men. And also remember the classics.
"Today's young people are used to luxury, they have bad manners, they despise authority, do not respect elders, children argue with adults, greedily swallow food, harass teachers."
(Socrates, 5th century B.C.)
"I have lost all hope for the future of our country if the youth of today take the reins of government tomorrow. For this youth is intolerable, intemperate, simply horrible."
(Hesiod, 720 BC).
Apparently, there will be a time when old people will sit in the lounge and say
- Well, young people are bad now, but in our time it was better...
I'm not an old man, but in our Soviet times, for example, I used to collect butterflies. I had a large collection and my stamp collection was even valued by the professionals who attended the clubs in Soviet times (yes, there were such collectors clubs).
And it took up a lot of time.
Plus reading ...
Now life has speeded up. Everything is much quicker in time and there is no stability.
So people now have a choice - either to do something that they can't put off 'for later' or to educate themselves, etc.
------------
It's not the youth that is bad, but life has become different.
You just have to adapt to the new conditions (I'm not talking about the forum and Metatrader, but about the "external background"), at least the way young people have adapted to these conditions.
That's right... Let's have an old man's grumble. Let's also remember the classics.
"Today's young people are used to luxury, they have bad manners, they despise authority, they do not respect elders, children argue with adults, they greedily swallow food, they torment teachers."
(Socrates, 5th century B.C.)
"I have lost all hope regarding the future of our country if the youth of today take the reins of government tomorrow. For this youth is intolerable, intemperate, simply awful."
(Hesiod, 720 BC).
And 2018 AD:
- I don't wiggle my ass
- and my breasts are size one.
- ....
after a critical loss, be careful, friends :
I read, like any decent person, "the life of a climactic samogin",
but I've only seen this film adaptation now, when I'm drunk,
Dear friends, I recommend it. It's done in good faith, without any hurry,
no expense spared, in short, from the heart!