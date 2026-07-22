Interesting and Humour - page 626

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Google's London headquarters. The interior design was done by PENSON. The office area is 14,800 square metres.http://realty.rbc.ru/news/28/09/2012/562949984811722.shtml

All I can say is: I WANT TO WORK IN GOOGLE!!! ))))))

 
IgorM:

Google's London headquarters. The interior design was done by PENSON. The office area is 14,800 square metres.http://realty.rbc.ru/news/28/09/2012/562949984811722.shtml

All I can say is: I WANT TO WORK IN GOOGLE!!! ))))))

Cool, I'm in the furniture business, now there's something to learn. thanks =)

The last photo, the most expensive thing there, the duckboards are hell and high cost, moreover it's not china fabric, very expensive, I would like this order =))

 
 

a printer for 2K

 

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And you don't have to comment at all, not at all, especially for hussars))

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Mischek:

And you don't have to comment at all, not at all, especially for hussars))


It serves as an advertising face to attract men to the financial markets. The message is: "If you trade, you'll be rich. And accordingly, you will also have a beautiful girl.")))
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