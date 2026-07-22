Interesting and Humour - page 377
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Semyon slopakov is tired - he has some flashes of consciousness - but most of it is fatigue - and fatigue is not life fatigue
C 4s.
When the pound approaches resistance at 1.5580 a winged phrase of Ozerov comes to mind - "GOL!!!! Х..!!! STANGA!!! )))
it says a Craig Mundy runs smallsoft. Who the hell is that?
And who missed Melinda Gates? Isn't she Bill Gates' wife?
it says a Craig Mundy runs smallsoft. Who the hell is that?
And who missed Melinda Gates? Isn't she Bill Gates' wife?
Craig James Mundie is chief research and strategy officer atMicrosoft.
Wife.
Craig James Mundie is chief research and strategy officer atMicrosoft.
honestly, he's a nobody there, if you compare him to rockefeller and the rest of the personalities around the circle.
where's the drawing from? is there anything else?
Well, yes, there are more significant figures in the circle.
A drawing caught on the web.