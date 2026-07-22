Interesting and Humour - page 4745
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Looking at this picture makes you think of a new version of the plot of Murder on the Orient Express.)))
and all the men look the same...
They differ only in age (presence/type of beard) and brain twist :-)
Looking at this picture makes you think of a new version of the plot of Murder on the Orient Express.)))
The mystery of the piece: what the girl in the centre (wearing a yellow scarf), the man with the child in his arms (who looks like Mask) and the woman with the camera are looking at. They are "staring at the camera". What object or situation do they see in that place and at that height? And why, does it not attract the attention of the others?
season premiere
The mystery of the piece: what the girl in the centre (wearing a yellow scarf), the man with the child in his arms (who looks like The Mask) and the woman with the camera are looking at. They are "staring at the camera". What object or situation do they see in that place and at that height? And why, does it not attract the attention of the others?
My version: they see the driver of a pulled-up bus smiling at a man with a child, because they know each other from the army; the girl in the scarf thinks she would be his wife if he wasn't the driver; and the woman with the camera just happens to stare because she notices movement with her "peripheral vision").
My version: they see the driver of the pull-up bus smiling at the man with the child because they know each other from the army, the girl in the scarf thinks she would be his wife if he wasn't the driver, and the woman with the camera just happened to glance because she spotted the movement with her "peripheral vision").
My version: they see the driver of a pulled-up bus smiling at a man with a child because they've known each other since the army, the girl in the headscarf thinks she'd be his wife if he wasn't the driver, and the woman with the camera just happens to glance over because she notices movement with her "peripheral vision").
Nope, it's simple there, the picture is called "Testing young Leon's craft - an unmanned quadcopter".
Nope, it's simple, the picture is called "Testing young Leon's craft - an unmanned quadcopter".
An unmanned quadcopter in the days of Pravda? :)
By the way, when I was a kid I took aviation class in "young technicians station" and there we collected models of gliders and motor radio-controlled planes. In principle, if we used lightweight wood and thought over the configuration, we could assemble a quadcopter. We could even put batteries and electric motors on it, but we lacked imagination. For some reason we kept repeating the same thing over and over again, the standard... What the hell was wrong with us... ))))
An unmanned quadcopter in the days of the Pravda newspaper? :)
By the way, when I was a kid I took an aviation class at the "young technicians' station" and there we built models of gliders and motor-controlled radio-controlled planes. In principle, if we used light wood and thought over the configuration, we could assemble a quadcopter. We could even put batteries and electric motors on it, but we lacked imagination. For some reason we kept repeating the same thing over and over again, the standard... Man, what was wrong with us... ))))
As long as I remember soviet clubs, children have made everything from ready-made patterns/drawings/ideas. They didn't teach invention or imagination. It wasn't that there was anything wrong with children, it was just that the adult teacher was the boss, god and king. What he said, that's what he did.
Anyone could scold or even slap someone else's child if he was behaving inappropriately. Try touching or reprimanding someone else's child now if he is sitting opposite you and kicking.
An unmanned quadcopter in the days of the Pravda newspaper? :)
By the way, when I was a kid I took an aviation class at the "young technicians' station" and there we built models of gliders and motor-controlled radio-controlled planes. In principle, if we used lightweight wood and thought over the configuration, we could assemble a quadcopter. We could even put batteries and electric motors on it, but we lacked imagination. For some reason we kept repeating the same thing over and over again, the standard... Man, what was wrong with us... ))))
the tube semiconductors were.
compact and lightweight petrol engines for aircraft modelling were there.
so it's easy to imagine an unmanned quadcopter powered by petrol engines back then.
As long as I remember Soviet clubs, children did everything from ready-made patterns/drawings/ideas. They did not teach invention or imagination. It wasn't that there was anything wrong with children, it was just that the adult teacher was the boss, the god and the king. What he said, that's what he did.
Anyone could scold or even slap someone else's child if he was behaving inappropriately. Now try touching someone else's child or admonishing them if they're sitting across from you and kicking them.
Generally speaking, a controlled quadcopter is the pinnacle of free aviation - take-off and landing without a runway, the trajectory is not subject to the laws of aerodynamics. We made propeller screws, and it was enough to put them in a square frame with a cord between them and the motor in the centre, fix a battery (or a tank of fuel) and a radio control system, and launch. There were no blueprints of course, but they could be created by experimentation and trial and error. There was a radio engineering circle nearby which could solder a suitable control board. Technically, we had everything we needed to build a quadcopter. There was even a photo club which could set up a miniature camera. They would lift it into the air and take beautiful pictures from above.))))