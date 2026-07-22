Interesting and Humour - page 1875
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Scorpions ~ Ave Maria No Morro
In Germany, this is a new popular trend: according to the German association Bundesverband CarSharing, while only 20,000 Germans used short-term car rental services in 1997, the number is now around 460,000. The world's biggest car exporter has to adapt.
Carsharing in Germany
Good morning
artist Pavel Gladkov
http://sib.fm/news/2013/12/11/predlozhil-nazyvat-materej-odinochek-bldjami
In a good sense, Maxim Stepanenko should get 15 days in jail for this.
Good morning
artist Pavel Gladkov
I wonder if the artist painted this picture standing right on the railway tracks.
The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia has approved a symbol for the rouble - a crossed-out letter "R".
That's it, now we have a symbol just like American money. Let's live...
The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia has approved a symbol for the rouble - a crossed out "R".
That's it, now we have a symbol just like American money. Let's live...
The Bank of Russia has approved a symbol in case of a ruble collapse:
The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia has approved a symbol for the rouble - a crossed-out letter "R".
That's it, now we have a symbol just like American money. Let's live...