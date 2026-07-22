Interesting and Humour - page 612
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Tourist :))
Tourist :)
О ! There's one. Tourist photographer. He's kind of scrawny.
I just called the bank's call centre and heard the following phrase:"Valery, state your surname,first name and patronymic".
I didn't pay attention to this nonsense before - apparently they asked for "full name".
Yanukovych is guilty of enriching Iran (the phrase itself is in the 40th second +\- 5 seconds).
Anyway, I'm off to apply for the green card lottery - it just started today.
I just called the bank's call centre and heard the following phrase:"Valery, state your surname,first name and patronymic".
I didn't pay attention to this nonsense before - apparently they asked for "full name".
Was it a man's voice? Maybe he introduced himself and you were just namesakes? Like, "Bank-tra-la-la-la, department la-la-la, Valery. Name..."
https://championship.mql5.com/2012/ru/news/165