Interesting and Humour - page 612

New comment
 
 
sumkin75:

Tourist :))

More like fishermen )). We were. At least 13. Including at least one girl
 
 
sumkin75:

Tourist :)

О ! There's one. Tourist photographer. He's kind of scrawny.

 

I just called the bank's call centre and heard the following phrase:"Valery, state your surname,first name and patronymic".

I didn't pay attention to this nonsense before - apparently they asked for "full name".

 

Yanukovych is guilty of enriching Iran (the phrase itself is in the 40th second +\- 5 seconds).

Anyway, I'm off to apply for the green card lottery - it just started today.

 
notused Anyway, I'm off to apply for the green card lottery - it just started today.
I support you - you've got to get out before it's too late.
 
notused:

I just called the bank's call centre and heard the following phrase:"Valery, state your surname,first name and patronymic".

I didn't pay attention to this nonsense before - apparently they asked for "full name".

Was the voice a man's? Maybe he introduced himself and you're just namesakes? Like, "Bank-tra-la-la-la, yada yada yada, Valery. Name..."
 
moskitman:
Was it a man's voice? Maybe he introduced himself and you were just namesakes? Like, "Bank-tra-la-la-la, department la-la-la, Valery. Name..."
no, female :)
1...605606607608609610611612613614615616617618619...4979
New comment