Interesting and Humour - page 411
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Erm955:... That's what democracy is all about ...
Notice that you are the only one who, when a sensitive topic was closed many hours ago by "football", jumped in with your clever comment. And you do not know the whole discussion, in which more than two participants took part and one of the parties simply deleted their posts.
So there's a proverb that says "whose cow mooed and yours kept silent". No offence to the allegory, but democracy in action - everyone says what he/she wants. Moreover, this style of communication is, in your words, a typical state of society.
Notice that you are the only one who, when the sensitive topic was closed many hours ago, jumped in with your clever comment. But you don't know the whole story, which involved more than two participants and one of the parties simply deleted their posts.
So there's a proverb: "he who mooed and you who didn't spoke. No offence, but democracy in action - everyone says what they think is right.
Bolkonsky, why do you always shut everybody up?
"Why do you always lie?" (с)
"Why do you always lie?" (с)
Notice that you are the only one who, when a sensitive topic was closed many hours ago by "football", jumped in with your clever comment. And you do not know the whole discussion, in which more than two participants took part and one of the parties simply deleted their posts.
So there's a proverb that says "whose cow mooed and yours kept silent". No offence to the allegory, but democracy in action - everyone says what he/she wants. Moreover, such a style of communication is, in your words, a typical state of society.
The discussion has been going on for a long time and football certainly will not stop it! And when there is a lack of sound arguments you expect nothing but help from the cow! Exactly, everyone is talking...not asking someone to resort to the power of authority!
We've come a long way - Culture Minister calls on NTV to pull the film "I Serve the Soviet Union" from the air
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1st episode
SZY
Film in full
We've come a long way - Culture Minister calls on NTV to pull the film I Serve the Soviet Union from the air
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Episode 1
In 20 years of coven - the first adequate Culture Minister.
And the film is about nothing - empty and pointless - it is right that the Minister of Culture recommends that it be taken off the air on 22 June.
It is better to watch "The Cranes Are Flying", "They Fought for Their Country" instead of this "film" on 22 June - there are many timeless films worthy of that day (which by the way were appreciated not only in the USSR).
The vertical ship will start being built this year