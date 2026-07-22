Interesting and Humour - page 4329

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transcendreamer:

an almost useless and expensive toy

useless for what? :) probably not good for hammering nails, I agree.

for the same programmers perfect solution

Hundred+ isn't expensive, but proxies with i9 on board for 500+ are expensive

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

useless for what? :) probably can't hammer nails, I agree.

For programmers it's perfect.

Hundred+ is inexpensive but a prog with i9 on board for 500+ is expensive

Noooooooo overpriced for a set of formats and sockets that are incompatible with the rest of the world

there are laptops out there that are good in every way.

computer hardware is an expendable item, so it makes no sense to chase after brands, especially the new ones that won't be trendy in six months

My opinion Apple products are bought by fetishists))))

[Deleted]  
transcendreamer:

noooooooooooooooo overpriced for an incompatible set of formats and connectors

there are laptops that are good in every way

computer hardware is an expendable item, so it makes no sense to chase after brands, especially the new ones that won't be trendy in six months

in my opinion apples products are bought by fetishists))))

2 universal holes, plug what you want

Yes, fetishists and those who like quality at a slightly inflated price for non-residents of the american system :) a grand for normal countries is not money

s.s. the overprice is with us, they don't have it... almost... but in general, everyone is the same.

 
transcendreamer:

noooooooooooooooo overpriced for an incompatible set of formats and connectors

there are laptops that are OK in every sense

computer hardware is an expendable item, so it makes no sense to chase after brands, especially the new ones that won't be trendy in six months

My opinion Apple products are bought by fetishists))))

Fancy is more expensive than money. A friend runs a certified service centre. 80 per cent of what is repaired is Apple.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
The ponzi scheme is more expensive than the money. A friend runs a certified service centre. 80% of what is repaired is apple.

the rest is cheaper to change and always new

It's better to pay for the technology than the name.

 
В начале XIX века французский географ Мальт-Бренн вычитывал тексты для печати в атласе. Он заметил, что высота одной из горных вершин не соответствовала действительности. Вместо 3600 футов было только 36 футов. На полях географ сделал пометку для исправления. Когда текст был перепечатан, Мальт-Бpeнн заметил, что теперь к реальной высоте прибавили лишние нули (теперь это было 36 000 футов).

The outraged geographer corrected the figure again and sent the atlas to the printer. He almost choked with anger when he saw the number on the new edition - 36 million. Malte-Brenne couldn't take it anymore and wrote: "36 million donkeys! The height of the mountain is 3,600 feet". The printer again understood the correction in his own way and decided to add some creativity to the text. As a result, the final version of the geographical atlas read that the mountaintop rises 36,000,000 feet. And it has a plateau where 36,000 mountain donkeys graze.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

)))) reminds me:


 

I just like the girl a lot, I'll make some dough on the forex and marry her!


 
Denis Sartakov:

I just like the girl a lot, I'll make some dough on the forex and marry her!

Forex is an extreme, you can love without conditions ;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

forex is extreme, you can love without conditions ;)

Brilliant, that's just a top 10 joke about Jews :-)

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