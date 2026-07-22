Interesting and Humour - page 1469
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zombies.
A hedgehog is better.
Would I be correct in saying that canvassing is banned 24 hours before the vote?
Would I be correct in saying that campaigning is banned the day before voting?
I don't know who to reply to, the private person or the moderator
To the individual - Just do not be holier than the Pope.
To the moderator - This site does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Russian Law on Elections, in addition the ban is strictly regulated and the ban does not apply to materials posted before the silence day.