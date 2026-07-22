Interesting and Humour - page 1469

New comment
 
 
 
 
 

zombies.

A hedgehog is better.

 
Would I be correct in saying that canvassing is banned the day before the vote?
 
sergeev:
Would I be correct in saying that canvassing is banned 24 hours before the vote?
mql5.com is outside Russian jurisdiction.
 
sergeev:
Would I be correct in saying that campaigning is banned the day before voting?

I don't know who to reply to, the private person or the moderator

To the individual - Just do not be holier than the Pope.

To the moderator - This site does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Russian Law on Elections, in addition the ban is strictly regulated and the ban does not apply to materials posted before the silence day.

 
i_logic:
A private citizen is going to argue with a moderator, punch him in the face and make him fucking delete everything.)
 
sergeev:
I love you
1...146214631464146514661467146814691470147114721473147414751476...4979
New comment