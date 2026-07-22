Interesting and Humour - page 2583

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«Другой город» самарский интернет-журнал
«Другой город» самарский интернет-журнал
  • 2015.03.15
  • Редакция
  • drugoigorod.ru
Настоящим хитом YouTube стала съёмка с коптера видеоблогера Александра Карягина улицы Карла Маркса в прошедшую пятницу. Машины, форсирующие залитую водой улицу, выглядят действительно впечатляющие. В YouTube ролик собрал за 2 дня 22 000 просмотров. Более...
 
Avenged...

"Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour" - this biblical commandment was reminded by the cat to his master, who drove him from his favourite chair.

 
TheXpert:

All the white muscles will be gone in the first 50 times, maybe 100, and then all hell will break loose.

I think a man does more than a hundred pull-ups at a time. It's a simple calculation.

4320/((100/20)^2) = 172 pull-ups. And that figure is very similar to the truth.

Once upon a time when I was young, I used to play ladder to 10. In the end it came out to 100 times. And in a fairly short period of time. Didn't feel any discomfort at all.

 
Dedicated to the Jedi
[Deleted]  
I dislocated my arm once, so they took me to a traumatologist. He examined me and said, "Well, this needs to be repaired, there are no painkillers, here's a balloon, breathe in air, here's poetry - read it". I was sitting there, inhaling helium, reading Pushkin's poetry in a high-pitched, squeaky voice, laughing, forgetting about my arm. The doctor jerks sharply, I feel pain and start screaming in my own squeaky voice, I hear myself and start laughing, forgetting about the pain. Russian medicine is the best in the world!
 

Gravity energy storage systems

In Tehachapi (California) there is a strange railway: when the wind blows, the carriage drives uphill, and when the wind slows down, it rolls downhill.

ARES technology is used to store energy from intermittent energy sources - solar and wind power plants.


When energy production is high (wind blows, sun shines), the cars use electric motors to drive uphill - storing potential energy. If energy production drops and consumption increases (evening - wind slackens, sun shines), the coaches roll downhill, with the motors running in generator mode and feeding power back into the grid.

http://m.geektimes.ru/post/247234/

P.S. Somehow the link is not inserted correctly.

 
The Gravitsapa has finally been invented. Must have seen our Kin Za Za film
 
Somm:

Gravity energy storage systems

In Tehachapi (California), there is a strange railway: when the wind blows, the carriage drives uphill and when it stops, it rolls downhill.

ARES technology is used to store energy from intermittent energy sources - solar and wind power plants.


When energy production is high (wind blows, sun shines), the cars use electric motors to drive uphill - storing potential energy. If energy production drops and consumption increases (evening - wind slackens, sun shines), the coaches roll downhill, with the motors running in generator mode and feeding power back into the grid.

http://m.geektimes.ru/post/247234/

P.S. Something link is not inserted correctly.

in general, this technology is used for a long time, in trams )

When the tram rolls down, it gives off power,

What an invention))

the generator on the wheelset.

 
Somm:

Gravity energy storage units


This one would be better.

NordLink: Норвегия станет "аккумуляторной батареей" Германии | Важнейшие события экономики: оценки, прогнозы, комментарии из Германии и Европы | DW.DE | 14.02.2015
NordLink: Норвегия станет "аккумуляторной батареей" Германии | Важнейшие события экономики: оценки, прогнозы, комментарии из Германии и Европы | DW.DE | 14.02.2015
  • Deutsche Welle (www.dw.de)
  • www.dw.com
Через пять лет Норвегия станет "аккумуляторной батареей" Германии. Журналисты, придумавшие эту метафору, весьма точно охарактеризовали суть проекта, в который инвесторы готовы вложить от 1,5 до 2 миллиардов евро. В 2020 году, когда обе страны соединит подводная высоковольтная линия электропередачи (ЛЭП) длиною в 623 километра и мощностью в 1400...
 
sanyooooook:

this technology has been in use for a long time, in trams )

when the tram rolls down, it gives off energy,

What an invention ))

the generator on the wheelset.

It is more correct to compare it with a hydroelectric power plant, which is not an invention of course.

But the ingenuity of engineering lies in the fact that it is implemented in desert conditions, where the traditional damper - water is in short supply).

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