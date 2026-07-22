Interesting and Humour - page 2583
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour" - this biblical commandment was reminded by the cat to his master, who drove him from his favourite chair.
All the white muscles will be gone in the first 50 times, maybe 100, and then all hell will break loose.
I think a man does more than a hundred pull-ups at a time. It's a simple calculation.
4320/((100/20)^2) = 172 pull-ups. And that figure is very similar to the truth.
Once upon a time when I was young, I used to play ladder to 10. In the end it came out to 100 times. And in a fairly short period of time. Didn't feel any discomfort at all.
Gravity energy storage systems
In Tehachapi (California) there is a strange railway: when the wind blows, the carriage drives uphill, and when the wind slows down, it rolls downhill.
ARES technology is used to store energy from intermittent energy sources - solar and wind power plants.
When energy production is high (wind blows, sun shines), the cars use electric motors to drive uphill - storing potential energy. If energy production drops and consumption increases (evening - wind slackens, sun shines), the coaches roll downhill, with the motors running in generator mode and feeding power back into the grid.
http://m.geektimes.ru/post/247234/
P.S. Somehow the link is not inserted correctly.
Gravity energy storage systems
In Tehachapi (California), there is a strange railway: when the wind blows, the carriage drives uphill and when it stops, it rolls downhill.
ARES technology is used to store energy from intermittent energy sources - solar and wind power plants.
When energy production is high (wind blows, sun shines), the cars use electric motors to drive uphill - storing potential energy. If energy production drops and consumption increases (evening - wind slackens, sun shines), the coaches roll downhill, with the motors running in generator mode and feeding power back into the grid.
http://m.geektimes.ru/post/247234/
P.S. Something link is not inserted correctly.
in general, this technology is used for a long time, in trams )
When the tram rolls down, it gives off power,
What an invention))
the generator on the wheelset.
Gravity energy storage units
This one would be better.
this technology has been in use for a long time, in trams )
when the tram rolls down, it gives off energy,
What an invention ))
the generator on the wheelset.
It is more correct to compare it with a hydroelectric power plant, which is not an invention of course.
But the ingenuity of engineering lies in the fact that it is implemented in desert conditions, where the traditional damper - water is in short supply).