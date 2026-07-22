Interesting and Humour - page 2486

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From the comments on the news: the brokerage has got out of nerve, the client has been left without money one way or another.

http://www.bfm.ru/news/275886

В Москве хулиганы с топором отняли у трейдера 8,2 млн - последние новости за сегодня от BFM.ru
В Москве хулиганы с топором отняли у трейдера 8,2 млн - последние новости за сегодня от BFM.ru
  • www.bfm.ru
Новости BFM.ru: Преступники отняли у мужчины деньги и уехали на такси.
 
 
 
kPVT:

Discovered it by accident.

MetaTrader 3 !

Don't you have a server?
 
 
 

Start the day with some exercise).


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