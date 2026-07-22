Interesting and Humour - page 4830
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I was putting on and off all sorts of indicators and then this came up, I didn't even notice when
If you go to a hypermarket and buy local goods, it turns out that 90 per cent of the goods you bought a year ago are still on the shelves.
You won't believe it, there are two Maria-Ra's in our village, and even their assortment is different.
If you go to a hypermarket and buy local goods, you find that 90 percent of the goods you bought a year ago are still on the shelves.
still are.
In advance, so as not to have to get up three times:
Congratulations to all the women in love with the defenders of the fatherland!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Laser
Evgeni Gavrilovi, 2021.02.14 11:59
My apologies for asking off-topic question. I don't know what device is it? Maybe someone knows?
One forum reported only that the sign indicates a laser hazard.
But it's a fibre optic cable. And as we know, fibre optic cables emit beams of light from glass strands and they must emit laser beams too.
Some kind of laser rangefinder crap (some kind of construction rangefinder). There are lots of different kinds, so it's hard to tell which one it's from.
There must be road works going on somewhere nearby (or there will be, or have been, and this thing has been forgotten), or construction ...
Why do you need it? And in a separate thread...
Ask the builders on the construction forum.
PS. I'll move it.
Some kind of laser rangefinder crap (some kind of construction rangefinder). There are lots of different kinds, so it's hard to say which one it's from.
There must be road works going on somewhere nearby (or there will be, or have been, and this thing has been forgotten), or construction ...
Why do you need it? And in a separate thread...
Ask the builders on the construction forum.
Looks more like a weather station. It can measure dust/pollution/gas levels with a laser.
Or the telecom guys put up media converters, which is even more likely - lots of cable entries at the bottom of the box.
The laser sends a signal to the optics, so a badge on the box is a must.
Some kind of laser rangefinder crap (some kind of construction rangefinder). There are lots of different kinds, so it's hard to tell which one it's from.
There must be road works going on somewhere nearby (or there will be, or have been, and this thing has been forgotten), or construction ...
Why do you need it? And in a separate thread...
Ask the builders on the construction forum.
Maybe a person is pricing...;)