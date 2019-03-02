FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015
Myth63:
I think the year is over. New, needs a new theme.....
continuing to promote the idea of a weekly channel !!!!
On the pound to 57)
There's a weaker resistance at 5653 and a strong one at 5717 to be exact.
stranger:
On the pound to 57)
There's a weaker resistance at 5653 and a strong one at 5717 to be exact.
weekly channel idea.... not over.
I'll post a year's worth of history later. finishing counting
Myth63:more precisely the graphic design =)
the idea of a weekly channel.... not over the top.
I'll post a year's worth of history later. finishing counting
Myth63:Come on) Will there be an explanation of the calculations?
more precisely the graphic design =)
more precisely the graphic design =)
stranger:
Come on) Will there be an explanation of the calculations?
Come on) Will there be an explanation of the calculations?
nope =)
stranger:I thought you didn't see the pound as a currency =))
On the pound to 57)
There's a weaker resistance at 5653 and a strong one at 5717 to be exact.
Myth63:That's not fair)))
Nope =)
Myth63:I couldn't understand it until I took it apart)
I thought you didn't understand the pound as a currency =))
I thought you didn't understand the pound as a currency =))
stranger:Who said I was going to give it how I think it is =)
That's not fair)))
That's not fair)))
Myth63:
and who said i would give what i think it is =)
and who said i would give what i think it is =)
The question was sent in a private message there.
Just kidding)
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I think the year is over. New, needs a new theme.....
continuing to promote the idea of a weekly channel !!!!