FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1382

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
Thinking bigger, the next target is 1.043-1.031
I don't care what you think...
 
Lesorub:
I don't care about your thoughts...
you won't believe it - mutually

Z.S. And you think anyone else needs them?
 

Other people's thoughts can be very useful. Disagree with me for five minutes, justify it. It's the shitting that makes normal people leave the forums.

[Deleted]  
stranger:
I kept thinking about what is unacceptable to me in your "axes" and realized that it's guessing where the price will go, not where it will go and the lack of goals.
Where it will go and when it's best to go - it's clear, to where (the target) - not so much...
 
mmmoguschiy:
you're not gonna believe this... it's mutual.

Z.U. And you think anyone else needs them?

writing to the point - you need a brain, a bicep without the need for a...


 
vaz:

Other people's thoughts can be very useful. Disagree with me for five minutes, justify it. It's the shitting that makes normal people leave the forums.

Here - at least someone is interested! Mostly I just see real shit by over-brained, over-brained individuals who think their pet peeves are the truth and go around attacking others.
 
Lesorub:

writing to the point - you need a brain, a bicep is unnecessary...


and here's one of them.
 
Lesorub:

writing to the point - you need a brain, a bicep is unnecessary...


once lucky, twice lucky. on the third, no way. where are the screenshots?

P.S. Quit fapping on your avatars.
 

At noon today I personally plan to buy the eurodollar currency pair )))) The experiment in predicting the timing of future events in the financial markets continues )))

 
mmmoguschiy:
one lucky, two lucky. Third one gone. Where are the screenshots?

P.S. Stop fapping your avatars.

Catch... less of this...


1...137513761377137813791380138113821383138413851386138713881389...2119
New comment