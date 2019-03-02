FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 403
Where's the sale?
all here for yesterday...
That is, the correction was traded and traded, but the main movement is fucked)))
We went for a sauna last night with KUCKL...
That is, the correction was traded, but the main movement is fucked)))
on the pound our conversation is relevant: TP 5858
TR 4893
What the price will take first, I do not care...
but the sell will be fat!
on the pound our conversation is relevant: TR 5858
TR 4893
what the price will pick up first makes no difference to me...
but the sell will be fat!
The "whatever" part is a kindergarten story.
All right, what's the deal with the yen?
You haven't bought it yet? Then just watch.
Yes I'm watching, it's been flat for a few days now...
I want to sell EURAUD from 4623 to 4558, TR 39040.
If the current ones don't crash...