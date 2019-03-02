FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 403

stranger:
Where's the sale?
all here for yesterday...
morning=) afternoon, lunchtime=) greetings to everyone=)
 
Lesorub:
all here for yesterday...

That is, the correction was traded and traded, but the main movement is fucked)))

 

We went for a sauna last night with KUCKL...


 
stranger:
That is, the correction was traded, but the main movement is fucked)))

on the pound our conversation is relevant: TP 5858

TR 4893

What the price will take first, I do not care...

but the sell will be fat!

 
You can talk about "no difference" in kindergarten.
 
stranger:
The "whatever" part is a kindergarten story.
All right, what's up with the yen?
 
Lesorub:
All right, what's the deal with the yen?
You haven't bought it yet? Then just watch.
 
stranger:
You haven't bought it yet? Then just watch.

Yes I'm watching, it's been flat for a few days now...

I want to sell EURAUD from 4623 to 4558, TR 39040.

If the current ones don't crash...

 
In the meantime, wave goodbye to the pound)
