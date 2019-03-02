FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 784

Beard, tell me where you got the 15722 level from.
 
tuma88:
What's the point?
Just write it here.

Thanks !
already
 
stranger:

Found this masterpiece)))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page759#comment_1385107

"1250 I'll close the sell, I've got everything on the baiji already ))))


I looked at one "ring", but the ring is made of 10 pairs. I call it a "disk", where the currency flows in a circle - I looked through the Yen - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, EUR/DOL - that's the whole disk. For a proper analysis you need 3 disks. I just have a good view on the EUR as well. And today the pound has got 70 pips, but the euro/yen has stopped and that's it - I do not even bother to rehash it - maybe the target was the euro/yen (I do not watch that disc, but the euro/dollar should have one). If you analyze 1 pair - what will you see?-only unpredictable movements.

The teacher is right, money goes round and round! Although the word disc doesn't quite capture the essence. I wonder if he's found the flowing volumes yet?
 
Useddd:
And who told you that 3 is good and will be taken, who is good and when. If we know that it is likely to be 5 or not likely to be below 3 at the moment then yes, 3 is good, but that "good" is also determined ex post facto. It's more like an attempt to judge "good" by the buzz of trade.
Nobody said, in fact, nobody will say what and when it will be, for that you have to come to the market every day and watch. That is the point, do not guess what and when it will be, you have to wait for the moment and use it. And about the bid\ask. If a kilo of potatoes went through a bid, it also went through an axe, there is no choice).
 
Alexey:
The teacher is right, the money goes round and round! Although the word drive doesn't quite capture the essence. I wonder if he's found the flowing volumes yet?

I like HIS style of writing, as well as Romanov's.)

By the way, Romanov does not deny it, unlike HIM, but how they write it!)

 
stranger:
You can't tell us what will happen and when; you have to come to the market every day to see it. This is exactly the point: don't guess what and when it will happen, wait for the moment and use it. And about the bid\ask. If a kilo of potatoes went through a bid, then it also went through the ak, there is no choice).
The very notion of busyness is relative. What to count lively, if once a week (here the options at once or during the week) came wholesaler and bought a large volume of potatoes, or a lot of small bought the same amount.
 
stranger:
I like HIS writing style, as well as Romanov's)
Yeah, me too, we should make a special conclusions branch to draw wisdom. You'd be hard pressed to find that message in 800 pages.
 
Useddd:
the very notion of buzz is relative. What is lively if a wholesaler comes and buys a large volume of potatoes, or a lot of small buyers buy the same amount of potatoes.
That's what you need to come to the market every day, and not just come, but at least approximately estimate the volume put up for sale, the number of buyers, the volume of transactions carried out a day and when he comes the same wholesaler to buy with him)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
You get some wisdom, about discs)))
I believe in UFOs =)
 
stranger:
That's why you have to come to the bazaar every day, and not just come, but at least roughly estimate the volume put up for sale, the number of buyers, the volume of transactions made during the day and when that wholesaler comes to buy with him).
And what time to come to the bazaar every day? And why? If the price at the bazaar is the same all day, I understand. If I approach 10 every day and the price changes during the day, then how many times per day I should go to the market and how many days I should analyze.
