FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 155
Numerology reveals places of accumulation of volumes )))) I made that hypothesis a year ago )))
Don't tell your teacher when he comes back, he'll anathematise ))))
Although he may be peeping out of the bushes right now.)
I was peeping out of the bushes too ))) Long time ago when I started drawing my lines I noticed they often coincide with your contracts))) But it was a problem with the direction, because I couldn't see who were the buyers or sellers. Then I switched from single levels to clouds.)
Sensei doesn't give a shit, he sells, waits a couple of weeks for correction and 20 pips in his pocket))))
Well, sometimes SOURCE catches up with HIM
Statement of US Labour Secretary Perez on December employment numbers
14 IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE 2014 ECONOMY
WASHINGTON- U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez issued the following statement about the December 2014 Employment Situation report released today:
"The U.S. economy closed out the year on a continued hot streak - 252,000 new jobs, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.6 percent. December was the 58th consecutive month of private sector job growth, to the tune of 11.2 million jobs. Average unemployment for 2014 was down 1.2 percentage points from 2013, the largest decrease since 1984.
"The resolve and resilience of the American people, plus the steady hand of President Obama, pulled us out of the Great Recession and have put the economy on a sure path. There's still more to do, and the president is determined to make the fourth quarter of his term the most productive yet. Yesterday, he unveiled a new initiative to help more hard-working Americans own a home. Today, he will announce a new manufacturing innovation hub and propose making two years of community college free for anyone willing to work for it.
"There is plenty of unfinished business in this recovery. We need to do more to achieve meaningful wage growth, because too many middle-class families are still working harder and falling further behind. We need to do more to ensure that the economy works for everyone, to create broadly-shared prosperity.
"Looking ahead to 2015 with great confidence, we'll be building on the momentum of the nation's remarkable economic performance over the past year. Here is a quick look back."
If you had templates for 10 years ahead, you'd do the same )))) But only the Teacher has the templates )))). That's why the future is open to him )))
Why does HIM get drained all the time?))
Ilya sometimes studies the planets too, but no clouds yet
Ilya just got to the moon))
I'm all at the level of abstract arithmetic )))) Of algebraic operations only addition ))))
Why does HIM get drained all the time?))
Ilya only made it to the moon)