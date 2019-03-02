FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 744

New comment
 
Bicus:
No, it's not. It's all straightforward here: two buttons, sell and buy.
Yeah, well, there are buttons)))))
[Deleted]  
Bicus:

I've been watching you for a long time. Like a youngster watching a strange animal through a magnifying glass. )))

And I discovered the following: the quotes can be calculated. The question remains: how? Let's dig....

Is it me? =)

it's not digging =) but counting =)

[Deleted]  

like a drugstore =) usdchf =)

 
Myth63:

Is that like me? =)

You don't dig them =) but count them =)

 
Myth63:

Is that like me? =)

)))))))))
 

pharma...


 
Lesorub:

pharma...


Collecting rubbish from landfills again?)))

[Deleted]  
Bicus:
)))))))))
changed your avatar for you, grab a magnifying glass=)
 
stranger:

Collecting rubbish in landfills again?)))

on the contrary - dumping...


 
Myth63:
changed the avatar for you, get the magnifying glass=)
what's up with the signal? this one's closed and the new one's coming?
1...737738739740741742743744745746747748749750751...2119
New comment