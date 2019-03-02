FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 132
here are the floating forecasts for all seven majors (X-X-X):
Over the weekend, she'll be laid to rest))))
Remember 1-2-3 and honour the mashka ))))
I remember HIM!!!
Check out the kiwi please, it would be tempting to buy it from 77 by eye)
investigation on pineapple
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page96#comment_1279081
Thank you !
Is this the Eurochka chart?
Thanks !
The price needs to stand)))
On Monday the big guys will come, will they buy from the current ones? Without knocking down the price to buy even cheaper?
Thanks !
Exactly.
The big guys are coming on Monday, are they really going to buy on the spot? Without knocking down the price to get even cheaper?
Thank you!
pound - puts and calls
I see.
I would like to see some drawings on the Euro.) I its not-not the pound that).
Love the Euro... How I've been waiting for you below..... to buy .
Thank you !
Thank you !
Nah, that's far from it. The news for the market is.... well... well... two times he gives a fuck about them))))))
Anyway, the pound at 5165 went to 0, the euro at +60 and a couple of pips)
By and large strongly agree.
In particular, wrote above.
Here will fix the screenshots, I'll post reel thaum trendland lane. Maybe.