wild_hedgehog:
1.544 sooner and then back again

europenkin range to pick up


 

and that's how much they'll give...


It was about the potatoes above...

The view is that the price on the forex market is not the same as at the bazaar. The price here is in the middle position for both buyers and sellers at the same time and is equally the least profitable for both. This corresponds graphically to the mid-lock. If the Euro has a 2-point spread, then the spread is "minus" one point for the buyer and "minus" one point for the seller. It goes like this...

 
Who can make a simple indicator for rails?
 
Lesorub:
Who can make a simple indicator for rails?
not only indicators on rails, but also a lot of scoops
 
wild_hedgehog:
on the rails not only the indicators but also a bunch of scoops
just an indicator...
 
Something like this? There's a lot of unnecessary stuff.
Files:
di-information.ex4  65 kb
wild_hedgehog:
something like this?
There must be an error in the code ... it doesn't stick to the graphic
 

charged a limit on the Eura:


 
azfaraon:
There must be an error in the code ... it doesn't stick to the graphics.

You have to look up the name in the marketplace, it's free. I can't find the source code.

