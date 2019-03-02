FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1027
I-I
write the turkey that said
♪ and it's "me-me" ♪
I don't need to get all mouthy on this one, the pound target is 5395 you'll soon see...
selling on Yen, on the Canadian
TR 117.35 TR 1.2090
don't say I didn't warn you
So we wait.
You've got a man chewing on you almost every day)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/434096
write the turkey that said
and it will be "me - me".
there is time for a mastur ... I have time for a test of what I've already written. then I'll go on))))
i'll write, wait a bit.
and once again we have come to the same denominator.... I've been over this... the market is different... the laws change, but they are the same...the main thing is to understand where and when which one works...
and where are the goodies....
In case you missed it, a cognitive delta oscillator was announced here )))) It's enough to turn any nouveau riche into a nouveau riche )))))
In traders? )))))
And Sensei even?
I think that's good for today, 15-20 pips and that's it)
Sensei has a rich inner world )))