FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1027

_new-rena:
I-I

write the turkey that said

♪ and it's "me-me" ♪

 
Lesorub:

I don't need to get all mouthy on this one, the pound target is 5395 you'll soon see...

selling on Yen, on the Canadian

TR 117.35 TR 1.2090

don't say I didn't warn you

So we wait.

You've got a man chewing on you almost every day)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/434096

Lesorub:

write the turkey that said

and it will be "me - me".

there is time for a mastur ... I have time for a test of what I've already written. then I'll go on))))

i'll write, wait a bit.

 
North, don't draw gold upwards, 1000 and under)
 
SEVER11:

and once again we have come to the same denominator.... I've been over this... the market is different... the laws change, but they are the same...the main thing is to understand where and when which one works...

and where are the goodies....


In case you missed it, the cognitive delta oscillator was announced here )))) This thing is quite enough to turn any nouveau riche into a nouveau riche ))))
 
And Sensei even?
 
Traders only have phantom pains when they see a missed profit, either because of caution or recklessness )))
 
Sensei has a rich inner world )))
 

I think that's good for today, 15-20 pips and that's it)

 
Not so, his imagination is wild))))
