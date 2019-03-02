FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1100

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
Now all that's left to do is to send a H ALLOWE JUJL:-D
Google)
 
mmmoguschiy:
Now all that's left is to send Joojle to Hallowe'en :-D
The one by Joojle ? Well you can try searching there. )))
 
tol64:
If you have time. )))
Red Bull is cheering :-D
 
In general I need real values (possibly feeds, possibly koloputs, possibly futures) of executed trades within 100-200 pips up and down. Where can I get them? Or where to calculate?
 
mmmoguschiy:
In general I need real values (maybe feeds, maybe koloputs, maybe futures) of executed trades within 100-200 pips up and down. Where can I get them? Or where to calculate?

Here)

ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/

[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
In general I need real values (possibly feeds, possibly koloputs, possibly futures) of executed trades within 100-200 pips up and down. Where can I get them? Or where to calculate?
By the way, the market doesn't care about them and neither does the price.
 
_new-rena:
in the report. Whatever day you need, that's what you're looking at.
From Strange's link?
 
stranger:

Here)

ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/

I don't know - why is the last file only from yesterday? ))
 
_new-rena:
What day you need it for, that's what you need it for. By the way, the market doesn't care about them and neither does the price.
Good for you. Take a pie from the shelf. )) You'll be the local agent for disguising profitable strategies. ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
I don't know - why is the last file only from yesterday? ))
Not for tomorrow.
1...109310941095109610971098109911001101110211031104110511061107...2119
New comment