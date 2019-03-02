FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 645

New comment
 
Alexey:
and finger pointing

Not with their fingers, with their feet))))

Most of all I like their charts where you can hardly see the price behind the indicators)))

 
stranger:

Not with their fingers, with their feet))))

What I like most about their charts are the ones where you can hardly see the price behind the indicators)))

It's a good time to panic.

 

Strong news.

 
Alexey:

It's a good time to panic.

5430 should be poked at least for the sake of decency.
 
Speculator_:

Strong news.

 
stranger:
Not so good, this week I've closed 13% of the deposit and I've got 11 or so in the black(
OK.
 
Speculator_:

Strong news.

They haven't decided on a package yet
 

North, do you agree that she's screwed?)

 
stranger:
 
1...638639640641642643644645646647648649650651652...2119
New comment