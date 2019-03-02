FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 645
and finger pointing
Not with their fingers, with their feet))))
Most of all I like their charts where you can hardly see the price behind the indicators)))
It's a good time to panic.
Strong news.
Not so good, this week I've closed 13% of the deposit and I've got 11 or so in the black(
Strong news.
North, do you agree that she's screwed?)