FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 711
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
TOC, data delay 20 minutes
https://papermoney.thinkorswim.com/tos/myAccounts/paperMoneyInterface/paperMoney.jsp
Ninja, rip time
http://ampfutures.com
Roughly, on H4 it looks like this variant of the movement, but more accurately it is on a small TF to look at the ground, and in general for accuracy they have to specifically deal - in short, I do not see the pound. (I do not follow it - and its character with 100-200 pips candles does not attract me )
And where to put it?
Or, again, will you start a song about the price going in different directions at different timeframes? )))))))
Roughly, on H4 it looks like this variant of the movement, but more accurately it is on a small TF to look at the ground, and in general for accuracy they have to specifically deal - in short, I do not see the pound. (I do not follow it - and its character with 100-200 pips candles does not attract me)
If I understand correctly, you are talking about different volumes and argue with each other. The winger is talking about the total volumes (like the movement or not), the beard is talking about the volumes of orders at certain levels (a buy order at X price, for example) and we may argue that for a long time.
I am tired of talking about the pound in general, a constant set of purchases and resets of sales for almost two weeks.
Where does this one go?
Or are you going to start singing about the price going in different directions on different TFs again? )))))))
at last, it is the same for Euro but from a different angle, the exit is coming soon
I tell them about the theory of price movement in simplified (for them) terms, but they are three levels below and take it all as - atmospheric noise. (their ceiling from where and where it will go - any deviation - that's it! The finish does not work, the market generally has periods of uncertainty when no one knows where to go - the crowd forms a pool)
I'm as dumb as a tree and I don't understand this at all:
yesterday
today
I tell them about the theory of price movement in simplified (for them) terms, but they are 3 levels below and take it all as - atmospheric noise. (their ceiling from where and where it will go - any deviation - that's it! The finish does not work, the market generally has periods of uncertainty when no one knows where to go - the crowd forms a pool).
it's the same as probability analysis.
everyone here speaks in simplistic terms, it doesn't mean that anyone is superior.