stranger:

TOC, data delay 20 minutes

https://papermoney.thinkorswim.com/tos/myAccounts/paperMoneyInterface/paperMoney.jsp

Ninja, rip time

http://ampfutures.com

Thanks, I can't figure it out, but at least I'll try.)
 
Ishim:

Roughly, on H4 it looks like this variant of the movement, but more accurately it is on a small TF to look at the ground, and in general for accuracy they have to specifically deal - in short, I do not see the pound. (I do not follow it - and its character with 100-200 pips candles does not attract me )

And where to put it?

Or, again, will you start a song about the price going in different directions at different timeframes? )))))))

 
Ishim:

Finally, for the Euro it is the same but from a different angle, the exit is coming up
 
wild_hedgehog:
If I understand correctly, you are talking about different volumes and argue with each other. The winger is talking about the total volumes (like the movement or not), the beard is talking about the volumes of orders at certain levels (a buy order at X price, for example) and we may argue that for a long time.
I tell them the theory of price movements in simplified (for them) terms, and they are three levels below and take it all as - atmospheric noise. (their ceiling from where and where it will go - any deviation - that's it! The finish does not work, the market generally has periods of uncertainty when no one knows where to go - the crowd forms a pool).
 
stranger:
I am tired of talking about the pound in general, a constant set of purchases and resets of sales for almost two weeks.
I don't even understand why we have to talk about them, it's when two traders meet in the smoking room and say "saw that candle, it was amazing", "yeah, that's funny" ...
 
stranger:

Where does this one go?

Or are you going to start singing about the price going in different directions on different TFs again? )))))))

Take care!
[Deleted]  
usdchf will try to sell...
 
wild_hedgehog:
at last, it is the same for Euro but from a different angle, the exit is coming soon
Ishim:
I'm as dumb as a tree and I don't understand this at all:

yesterday

today

 
Ishim:
it's the same as probability analysis.

everyone here speaks in simplistic terms, it doesn't mean that anyone is superior.

