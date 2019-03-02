FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 731
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Happy Holidays as well.
Signal's closed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
so where are the signals? ((((
this is the last screenshot of the general use system. these screenshots will be posted post-facto on Fridays.
you could see the direction of the trades. (myself personally took only 30% of the move)
New topic! 30 pips again! Don't be quiet! Tell me where it's going! (sure - I'll go the other way around).Happy Holidays to all!!!!
This is the last screenshot of the general-use system. these screenshots will be posted post-facto on Fridays.
you could see the direction of the trades. (I personally only took 30% of the move myself)
Myth, build up a good long history, with half a year and 1000 orders, with a minimum drawdown of10-20%, not 75% and then people will be drawn.
I personally have not seen any history or good standing signals, only pictures...
No offence...
Good luck!
The price theory.... fantasist, however ...
Myth, get a good long history, half a year and 1000 orders, with minimum drawdown 10-20%, not 75% and then people will start to use it.
I personally have not seen any history or good standing signals, only pictures...
No offence...
Good luck!
the drawdown occurred after i was told a rubber deposit, i cut back leaving only the profits after the first weeks of trading.
i never say entry point except for the pairs i trade, but i can say exit point (principle)
The story is in the signal.
however...
I have never say the entry point, but I can say the exit point (principle).
I never tell the entry point, but I can tell the exit point.
the story is in the signal.
I have never say the entry point, but I can say the exit point (principle).
I never tell the entry point, but I can tell the exit point.
the story is in the signal.