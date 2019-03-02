FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 467
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
gimbal could fall off along the way...
Fuck you, as the Master says, let HIS pamm grow
I have that thought too, but it's a guess for now.
and the bottom is empty
I don't know what it is, I know that at least six figures will be in the +, I may not even open the thermial until it arrives)
Were you dreaming? How can you be so convinced?
Yeah, I just told you.)))
Come on! You want to shine so that everyone would gasp :) Come on, spill it!
I don't feel like it.
I honour Mashka and the Teacher)
Isn't it time for the little guy to go to 110?
Isn't it time for the little guy to go to 110?
Gold.
The probability is small, but it's there!
No desire to buy, I'm sick of it...
Wow, why is your spread so high?
Isn't it time for the little girl to go to 110?
It could be a week or two)
When I see Teacher's dashes it's cooler than any masterpiece, the other abstractionists aren't even close to him))))