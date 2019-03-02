FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 467

New comment
 
Lesorub:
gimbal could fall off along the way...

Fuck you, as the Master says, let HIS pamm grow

I have that thought too, but it's a guess for now.

and the bottom is empty

 
stranger:
I don't know what it is, I know that at least six figures will be in the +, I may not even open the thermial until it arrives)
Are you dreaming? How can you be so sure?
 
Alexey:
Were you dreaming? How can you be so convinced?
Yeah, I just told you.))
 
stranger:
Yeah, I just told you.)))
Oh, come on! You want to shine so that everyone would be astonished :) Come on, spill it!
 
Alexey:
Come on! You want to shine so that everyone would gasp :) Come on, spill it!

I don't feel like it.

I honour Mashka and the Teacher)

 

Isn't it time for the little guy to go to 110?


 
Spekul:

Isn't it time for the little guy to go to 110?


Wow, why is your spread so high?
 
chepikds:

Gold.

The probability is small, but it's there!

No desire to buy, I'm sick of it...

Gold is in a flat for a long time now, it's not for nothing that Eidler got out of it
 
Alexey:
Wow, why is your spread so high?
Why is it so high? 2 points on a 4-digit spread.
 
Spekul:

Isn't it time for the little girl to go to 110?


It could be a week or two)

When I see Teacher's dashes it's cooler than any masterpiece, the other abstractionists aren't even close to him))))

1...460461462463464465466467468469470471472473474...2119
New comment