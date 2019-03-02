FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1026
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well here's the morning of the fifth and where the middle range was, given that it hadn't reached the top everything was already clear, closed the buy and sell.
Well here's the morning of the fifth and where the middle range was, given that it hadn't reached the top everything was already clear, closed the buy and sell.
How about this?
To begin with, I have divided the price movement into two types - deterministic (or digital, or discrete) and non-deterministic (or analogue, or continuous). Deterministic movement is skip, correction, skip, correction, i.e. the classic TA zone. Everything works there - fibs and Elliott waves and other nonsense, as Strange puts it. When studying corrections we identified the type of movement in the blind zones, where all indicators are wedged. This is a swing or negative delta zone. For example, a bearish trend is going on, a take is taken and an up-correction begins, but at the same time the signal line of the unbreakable wave drops below the middle line of the energy cloud and a pile of whales begins. After everything is deflated, the market moves into the phase of non-determined price movement. This is the most profitable phase. The time frame of the price increases significantly and the price moves in the same direction for a long time, breaking through the extremums and causing the rumble of indignation of traders. And so it goes until the angulation. )))
How about this?
How about this?
Deterministic motion ..., oops, sorry)))
Yeah, it could happen, how can you predict? )))) as far as bidding goes.)
I came to you as a buyer and offered you a better price than the others, can't you sell it? ))))
So the quality of the signal (and therefore the profit) is the timely reaction to the situation, rather than waiting it out.
I agree.
To begin with, I have divided price movement into two types - deterministic (or digital, or discrete) and non-deterministic (or analogue, or continuous). Deterministic movement is a carry through, a correction, a carry through, a correction, i.e. the classic TA zone. Everything works there - fibs and Elliott waves and other nonsense, as Strange puts it. When studying corrections we identified the type of movement in the blind zones, where all indicators are wedged. This is a swing or negative delta zone. For example, a bearish trend is going on, a take is taken and an up-correction begins, but at the same time the signal line of the unbreakable wave drops below the middle line of the energy cloud and a pile of whales begins. After everything is deflated, the market moves into the phase of non-determined price movement. This is the most profitable phase. The time frame of the price increases significantly and the price moves in the same direction for a long time, breaking through the extremums and causing the rumble of indignation of traders. And so it goes until the angulation. )))
and again we come to the same denominator.... I've been through this before... the market is different... the laws change but they are the same...the main thing is to understand where and when which one works...
and where are the goodies....
Deterministic motion ..., oops, sorry)))
Yeah, it could happen, how can you predict? )))) how the bidding will go)
I came to you as a buyer and offered you a better price than the others, so why am I not selling? ))))
If the price reaches the right place and if there are conditions for buy or sell, the deal will be opened. Before that, you're just scratching your head.
That's because you don't predict anything, the price will be in the right place and if there will be conditions to buy or sell, then you should open a trade.
Deterministic motion ..., oops, sorry)))
Yeah, it could happen, how can you predict? )))) as far as the bidding goes.)
I came to you as a buyer and offered you my price, better than the others, well you won't sell? ))))
I do not need to say anything, the target for the pound is 5395 you will soon see...
selling on yen, selling on canadian.
AT 117.35, AT 1.2090.
Don't say I didn't warn you.
I don't need to get all teethy, the pound target is 5395 you'll soon see...
selling on Yen, on the Canadian
TR 117.35 TR 1.2090
Don't say I didn't warn you.