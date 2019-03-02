FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 450
how else are we going to get the people? we're going to get the people before the news, they're going to take the lows and... the weekly sticks will lead to 5391
stranger
crocodile don't catch, coconut don't grow. don't burn with martiners. pilots are more reliable if you can't see the edges.
Yes, yes, the same song as always, carrie trade, trend))))
Everyone knows everything, and no one said anything about the moon in the morning, hear, there is good resistance - sell.
Yeah, there's nothing to do at the pound till Thursday.
Yeah, there's nothing to do on the pound till Thursday.
there's been nothing to do there since the summer)
The Master has stopped drawing...
Plans do not coincide with events. Analyzing
Maybe there's no pencil?
What are you talking about, HER cannot have a pencil!!!