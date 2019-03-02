FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 450

New comment
 
Lesorub:
how else are we going to get the people? we're going to get the people before the news, they're going to take the lows and... the weekly sticks will lead to 5391
We have a good chance that the yen, the euro aud, the eu-kiwi and the Loon are on sale, everything is in ration and fuck it.
 
iIDLERr:

stranger

crocodile don't catch, coconut don't grow. don't burn with martiners. pilots are more reliable if you can't see the edges.

Yes, yes, the same song as always, carrie trade, trend))))

Everyone knows everything, and no one said anything about the moon in the morning, hear, there is good resistance - sell.

 
Lesorub:
Yeah, there's nothing to do on the pound until Thursday.
 
stranger:

Yes, yes, the same song as always, carry trade, trend))))

Everyone knows everything, and no one said anything about the moon in the morning, hear, there is good resistance there - sell.

There's no free money in the rand. But if you want to make a profit - yeah, who's stopping you?
 
Spekul:
Yeah, there's nothing to do at the pound till Thursday.
And you get the ball in the game and then you won't get bored.
 
Spekul:
Yeah, there's nothing to do on the pound till Thursday.
There's nothing to do there since the summer.)
 
iIDLERr:
there's been nothing to do there since the summer)
and now it's been a month since he's been backed up and driven around
 
Teacher has stopped drawing...
 
stranger:
The Master has stopped drawing...
The plans don't match the events. Analyzing
 
Speculator_:
Plans do not coincide with events. Analyzing

Maybe there's no pencil?

What are you talking about, HER cannot have a pencil!!!

1...443444445446447448449450451452453454455456457...2119
New comment