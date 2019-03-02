FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1350

chepikds:
Strange, if you have been counting euros, please share the levels.
so he shared w...
 
Nestradamus:

The robot drew me some dashes in March, looked in today and everything is working:

Shaman, do you have a template?

Andrews forks? Or whatever the hell those dashes are?
 
mmmoguschiy:
he's been sharing...
What was relevant yesterday is irrelevant today. ;)
 
mmmoguschiy:
he was sharing...
Well, they are dynamic, maybe something has changed...
 
Lesorub:

to choose from:


Ilya, thank you! I'll have a look...
 
I haven't figured it out yet myself...

IDLER and Jamison are needed as interpreters...

 
Perhaps one Jamison would be enough
 
No, the euro has 2 trend lines on top !

 
chepikds:
I think one Jamison would be enough.
Jamison will kill the nerve cells and then there will definitely be nothing left to do but sit and dumb down. ))
