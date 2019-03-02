FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 924

New comment
 
tuma88:

Hi Ishim !

What's the prognosis for the Eurotie ? I'd like a drawing.

Thanks !
phew phew - just to avoid jinxing ))))) but no time to make predictions (((, hi!
 
Alexey:
You won't get kicked out! Do you use locs?
Do you know how to use a lock? (no, but I do)
 

five procycles isn't bad...

I've got more than that in my head...


[Deleted]  
In one month of real trading, 266.71% net profit in 23 days of real trading is that good or so?
 
Ishim:
Do you know how to use locs? (No, but I do)
I do and I do.
 

As far as I am concerned, so embarrassing to show....



 

oooh, pissing is back)))

and once Matroskin was broomed to death for such a thing.

[Deleted]  
lactone:

oooh, pissing is back)))

and once Matroskin was broomed to death for such a thing.

I was just asking.
 
lactone:

oooh, pissing is back)))

and once Matroskin was broomed to death for such a thing.

Come on, you got something to show me?
 
Myth63:
no
Your broker gives you an opportunity that other brokers will never give you! "The opportunity to trade on equal terms"
1...917918919920921922923924925926927928929930931...2119
New comment