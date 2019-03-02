FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 832
with 30K quid!
with 30K quid!
on the intervention - there were 11 or 13 accounts monitored at the time that went -100 )))) (and 2 or 3 only won)
you have to be a stuntman and have a great talent to make money)))
maybe that's why he's not here )))))
I think there are those who have kept company:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/406861
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/44762-obsuzhdenie-pamm-schetov-i-upravliaiuschikh/page-1379 read it, learn how to trade, then you can open a PAMM. ))))
Nah, I'm not going to move until I ride the Euro)))), but I'll read it for the sake of the outlook.
only insiders or people close to them make money on the ruble.
as far as the pound is concerned.
Since the vtronic, the market's desire to find the middle. (the two desire lines are at different and about the same position from zero) the zero level on the indicator is the price balance.
First it was the sellers, now it's the buyers.
what happened, we went to the price of sellers-buyers balance (the middle of the weekly channel).
The last rising arrow was in the beginning of February.
There was also a weekly channel formation inside the previous one, there are 23 of such channels on the history, and all of them worked out, in fact, from one to other border.
It is suicidal to buy in the upper part of the channel.
When you look at the sideways chart, you don't have to do this again, because you don't want to do this again. BUT!!! ))) pako managed to pull it off...)
at a risk of 80% you could have doubled in 3 or 4 days... risk of no return...
With a moderate risk, you can safely trade and not worry. 500-700% a year is easy.
Even the screenshot in the profile clearly shows buying arrows and selling arrows...
Note that these are roughly the hai/loi of the day...
In my strategy there was a window on the chart that moved if the price changed the direction and everything was recalculated relative to the highs and lows within that window. the window (calculation period) was from the beginning of the move to the end.
i can do that if you look at the pound.
The first 2 purchases (very small) were strictly based on the signal, but there was a panic sale after Draghi's words about the kuya. i stated the return to 5477.
i got the slippery slippery slippery slippery slope and i went back to 5477. then i simply waited and got three signals. i bought. then bought like clockwork, stopped and flew up. at the same time, when the slippery slope was outside the channel, i saw a clear buy.
The main thing is that they do not know what to do with the market - they do not know what to do with it.)
i didn't really do anything if you look at the pound.
i can go over all 4 pairs.