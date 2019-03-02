FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 346

_new-rena:
Where to go with the euro, up or down?
Speculator_:
Down one to one.

I will try to buy it, maybe it will go up.

Speculator_:

I'm going to try and see if it goes up.

That's our way. I'm in the buy as well.
 
Kino:

Experts in the US, the UK and Europe agree that the dollar and the euro will be worth almost the same next year.

If Greece is not kicked out, it will be much cheaper, and with the rate of decline, in half a year it will be 0.90 to 1
 
Kino:
That's our way. I'm in the buy, too.
You shouldn't be betting on buy.
Greece has no influence on anything at the moment, there are more global unanswered questions ...
Alexey:
You shouldn't be betting on buy.
Maybe not, but I don't care...
 
Kino:
Greece has no influence on anything at the moment, there are more global unanswered questions...
What are they?
1147 - ok, but the last low (1071) no one noticed on the eurik when I flashed part of the picture (the net overlapped)..:

that's where I'm going to get bumped...

 
Kino:
Maybe for nothing, but I don't care...
Is the budget rubbery? Or are you not trading?
 
_new-rena:

1147 is good, and no one noticed the last loy on the eurik (the net overlapped)...:


I mean overlapped
