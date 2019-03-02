FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 346
Where to go with the euro, up or down?
Down one to one.
I will try to buy it, maybe it will go up.
I'm going to try and see if it goes up.
Experts in the US, the UK and Europe agree that the dollar and the euro will be worth almost the same next year.
That's our way. I'm in the buy, too.
You shouldn't be betting on buy.
Greece has no influence on anything at the moment, there are more global unanswered questions...
1147 - ok, but the last low (1071) no one noticed on the eurik when I flashed part of the picture (the net overlapped)..:
that's where I'm going to get bumped...
Maybe for nothing, but I don't care...
1147 is good, and no one noticed the last loy on the eurik (the net overlapped)...: