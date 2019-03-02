FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 309
So why, is it a fresh idea ?
I'm spoiling it for now. I have an idea, but it's not ready yet.
You'll soon run out of ideas (about yourself), each new idea is several times more difficult to implement than the previous one. At the beginning of current wrote a program for a day or two...
I don't use crosses, because I trade all the majors. If you get a triangle, it's a stock with all its advantages, the main thing - it has no output.
What triangles, loki and exhaust?
Fucking hell...
You've been crazy for a long time, I get it, I write and throw away 99% of it.
open up the demo, see what he's got for you. A real stock.
For example EURUSD-sell, USDCHF-buy, EURCHF-buy.
And there may be such a conjunction of trades that you won't even notice how you get such a scheme, and it will lead to Kolyan.
Well, I haven't been like that for a year or so. It's driven by greed, i.e. until I start 100% in a day... etc.))) In general, the process goes.)))
100% for the day more than a cent with 1-10$ as for me it is not real, and then 2 out of 5 days is sinking.
Look - you write and you write... First you get 100 percent, then more, then more, and so on. Then you'll figure it out for yourself. As you've rightly said, previous programs don't mean anything and have no value. Almost. But all the same, something good is inherent in them. Which accumulates in the new one.
