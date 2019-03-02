FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1431
oh gods how much dough could have been withdrawn if he had bet on the sell side then...
his balance sheet is not weak, he doesn't say about the drawdown....
He is not saying that he has a weak balance and does not talk about drawdown.
a year ago did it start opening?
By the way, about Fibonacci levels))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agZ5cv0P-_g&feature=player_detailpage#t=3166
watch from 52-46
There are no signs for a stop. a pullback to 1.0798-1.0810 or 1.0765 is possible ....
what does Fourier predict?
In the meantime, the Euro, after falling to 1.079, has recovered and rallied.
come on, gave a couple of levels for pipsing:
I wonder if it will go back to 1.083
Better to ask if it will go back to 062 - hedge funds have had their say a long time ago ))
Are you in doubt?