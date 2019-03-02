FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1431

New comment
[Deleted]  
neyron:
oh gods how much dough could have been withdrawn if he had bet on the sell side then...
his balance sheet isn't weak, the drawdown doesn't say....
 
_new-rena:
his balance sheet is not weak, he doesn't say about the drawdown....

He is not saying that he has a weak balance and does not talk about drawdown.

 
_new-rena:
a year ago did it start opening?
No, much earlier, about two years ago or so.
 

By the way, about Fibonacci levels))

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agZ5cv0P-_g&amp;feature=player_detailpage#t=3166

watch from 52-46

Тестирование стратегий - вводные мысли
Тестирование стратегий - вводные мысли
  • 2015.03.02
  • www.youtube.com
Тестирование стратегий - вводные мысли. www.fxclub.org, Forex Club Ведущий семинара: Макаров Александр - аналитик филиала Форекс Клуб в г. Екатеринбург Блог ...
 
_new-rena:

There are no signs for a stop. a pullback to 1.0798-1.0810 or 1.0765 is possible ....

what does Fourier predict?

I don't know what Fourier is saying - Fibonacci has already said his weighty word ))
 
Meanwhile, the euro, after falling to 1,079, is back up and on the upside.
 
neyron:
In the meantime, the Euro, after falling to 1.079, has recovered and rallied.
I wonder if it will come back to 1.083
 

come on, gave a couple of levels for pipsing:


 
neyron:
I wonder if it will go back to 1.083
Better to ask if it will go back to 062 - hedge funds have had their say a long time ago ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
Better to ask if it will go back to 062 - hedge funds have had their say a long time ago ))

Are you in doubt?


1...142414251426142714281429143014311432143314341435143614371438...2119
New comment